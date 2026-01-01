EasyTithe focuses on churches while iDonate serves all nonprofits, but both charge fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar stays with your mission.
Easy Tithe VS i Donate
EasyTithe and iDonate charge monthly fees plus processing costs on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes to your mission.
EasyTithe and iDonate focus only on donations. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores so you can run all campaigns from one platform.
EasyTithe and iDonate limit support to business hours and paid tiers. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. While EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and iDonate takes processing fees from every gift, Zeffy keeps your full donation amount. Donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy offers unlimited support through multiple channels - email, live chat, and phone - with real humans ready to help whenever you need it. EasyTithe and iDonate limit support to business hours only with restricted access based on your plan tier.
Yes! While EasyTithe focuses only on donations and iDonate lacks key features, Zeffy is an all-in-one platform. You get donations, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, auctions, peer-to-peer fundraising, and membership management - all completely free with no transaction fees.
Zeffy is the only platform that's 100% free for nonprofits with zero transaction fees. While EasyTithe only handles donations and iDonate charges $99/month plus 4% fees, Zeffy gives you everything - donations, events, online stores, raffles, auctions, and memberships - all at no cost.
EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, and iDonate takes $99/month plus 4% processing fees. Zeffy costs nothing - no monthly fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. Your donors keep 100% of their gift, with the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
