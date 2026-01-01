EasyTithe and Pushpay help churches collect donations, but both charge fees that reduce what stays with your ministry. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so your congregation's generosity goes entirely toward your mission.
Easy Tithe VS Pushpay
EasyTithe and Pushpay take monthly subscription fees plus 2.9% per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
EasyTithe and Pushpay only handle donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores without needing separate software.
EasyTithe and Pushpay restrict support based on your plan. Zeffy provides unlimited email help, live training, and phone support for everyone.
EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation, reducing your fundraising impact. Zeffy operates completely free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution, so 100% of donations reach your cause.
Pushpay uses tiered pricing with limited support for smaller organizations and focuses mainly on churches. Zeffy serves all nonprofits with zero fees, unlimited support, and tools for events, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns.
Yes. While EasyTithe and Pushpay focus primarily on donations and church giving, Zeffy supports auctions, raffles, event ticketing, online stores, and membership management - all without fees eating into your budget.
EasyTithe and Pushpay focus mainly on churches with limited tools for broader nonprofit work. Zeffy serves all nonprofits with zero fees and supports everything from donations to events, auctions, and online stores in one platform.
EasyTithe and Pushpay limit support based on your plan and charge extra for priority help. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization at no cost, so you get help when you need it.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
