Pricing

N/A
Monthly fees + card fees per gift

N/A
No pricing information available

Processing fees
1.99% - 2.75% + $0.39-$0.42
per transaction for debit/credit cards (varies by plan); ACH (e-check): 0.75% - 1.00% + $0.39-$0.42 per transaction (varies by plan). Standard plan: 2.6% + $0.39 for cards, 0.75% + $0.39 for ACH

1.75% + $0.30
per transaction for debit; credit: 2.5% + $0.30 per transaction; crypto/stock: 4.00%

Platform fees
$0
No platform fees; pricing is bundled into monthly subscription and processing fees

N/A
None mentioned separately; included in monthly fees

Monthly fees
$0
Limited Time Offer plan, then $49/month (Small to Midsize Church), $69/month (Large Church), $99/month (easyTithe Pro); first month free for new customers

$149/mo
Basic plan with $135/mo annually; Premium: $299/mo (paid monthly) or $270/mo (paid annually); Enterprise: Call for quote

Value for money
4.0

4.3

Features

4.0/5
Solid donation tool, but requires extra software for email and membership tracking.

4.3/5
Reliable giving platform with basic donor tools; plan for separate systems for email and memberships.

Donations
EasyTithe focuses on recurring donations and tithing for churches, with basic donor management and giving analytics

SecureGive offers online donation processing with recurring giving options and donor management tools, but charges processing fees on every transaction.

Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - EasyTithe is designed specifically for donations and giving

SecureGive doesn't provide event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools, mainly focused on individual giving campaigns

SecureGive doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional platforms to enable supporter-led campaigns.

Auctions
No auction functionality - EasyTithe does not support online auctions or bidding

SecureGive doesn't provide auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software to run silent or live auctions.

Raffles
No raffle or lottery functionality available on the EasyTithe platform

SecureGive doesn't support raffle management. You'd need additional tools to run raffles and track ticket sales.

Online store
No e-commerce or online store features - platform is donation-focused only

SecureGive doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products.

Memberships
EasyTithe doesn't offer built-in membership management. You'll need separate software to track member dues, renewals, and benefits.

SecureGive doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member dues, renewals, and benefits.

Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor tracking with giving history and contact info. Limited segmentation and reporting compared to full CRM solutions.

Basic donor tracking with limited customization. Reports focus mainly on giving history rather than full relationship management.

Emails & Newsletter
No email marketing tools included. You'll need to integrate with third-party services like Mailchimp for donor communications.

No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use separate email software for newsletters and campaigns.

Payment Processing
Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees. Additional costs for ACH payments and international transactions.

Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees. Additional costs for ACH payments and international transactions.

Payment methods

Credit cards, bank transfers, and mobile app giving

Credit cards, bank transfers, and mobile wallets

Credit Card Payments
Yes - accepts all major credit cards

Yes - accepts all major credit cards

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Yes - mobile wallet payments supported

Yes - mobile wallet payments supported

ACH / Bank Transfers
Yes - bank transfers available

Yes - bank transfers available

Tap to Pay App
Yes - mobile giving app available

Not specified - contact SecureGive for details

Customer Support

4.0/5

4.3/5

Unlimited Support
EasyTithe limits support to business hours and may have response time delays during peak periods

SecureGive limits support to business hours with response delays

Phone Support / Office Hours
EasyTithe offers phone support during standard business hours for account and technical issues

SecureGive offers phone support during standard business hours only

Webinars
EasyTithe offers periodic training webinars and product demos for churches and religious organizations

SecureGive provides occasional training webinars for church administrators

Help Center
EasyTithe maintains a knowledge base with setup guides, FAQs, and troubleshooting articles for users

SecureGive maintains a basic help center with setup guides and FAQs

Email
EasyTithe provides email support during business hours for technical questions and account setup assistance

SecureGive offers email support during business hours

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and phone support during business hours with response delays during peak periods

Business hours phone and email support with limited availability and response delays src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">EasyTithe offers periodic training webinars and product demos for churches and religious organizations</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SecureGive provides occasional training webinars for church administrators</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">EasyTithe maintains a knowledge base with setup guides, FAQs, and troubleshooting articles for users</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SecureGive maintains a basic help center with setup guides and FAQs</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">EasyTithe provides email support during business hours for technical questions and account setup assistance</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SecureGive offers email support during business hours</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Email and phone support during business hours with response delays during peak periods</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Business hours phone and email support with limited availability and response delays</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>