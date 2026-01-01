EasyTithe and SecureGive both offer church donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and giving reports with zero fees — so your congregation's generosity goes entirely toward your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easy Tithe VS Secure Give
💰
EasyTithe takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees. SecureGive charges processing fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
EasyTithe and SecureGive only handle donations. You'll need separate tools for events, raffles, and merchandise. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
🎧
EasyTithe and SecureGive limit support to business hours with response delays. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while EasyTithe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees, and SecureGive charges processing fees on every donation. With Zeffy, your donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone during extended hours. EasyTithe and SecureGive limit support to business hours only with potential response delays. Our team understands nonprofits and responds quickly when you need help.
Yes! While EasyTithe and SecureGive focus only on donations, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising platform including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns. All at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. EasyTithe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees, while SecureGive charges $149/month plus processing fees. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations and only pay if donors choose to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns. EasyTithe and SecureGive only handle donations, so you'd need multiple platforms and pay extra fees for other fundraising activities.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
