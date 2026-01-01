EasyTithe focuses on churches while TotalGiving serves UK charities, but both still charge processing fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every gift for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easy Tithe VS Totalgiving
🎟️
EasyTithe and Totalgiving take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
🧩
EasyTithe and Totalgiving only handle donations, forcing you to patch together separate tools for events and raffles. Zeffy gives you everything in one place.
🤝
EasyTithe and Totalgiving limit support to business hours with slow response times. Zeffy offers unlimited support whenever you're working on your mission.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. EasyTithe charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation plus monthly fees, while Totalgiving takes processing fees from every gift. With Zeffy, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need it, not just during business hours. EasyTithe and Totalgiving limit support to standard business hours with varying response times. Our team understands nonprofits and helps you succeed without charging extra for assistance.
Yes, Zeffy is an all-in-one platform offering donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all at zero cost. EasyTithe focuses only on donations, while Totalgiving lacks ticketing, auctions, and e-commerce features that nonprofits need.
Zeffy is the only platform that's completely free for nonprofits. While EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, and Totalgiving takes processing fees from every gift, Zeffy costs nothing. Plus, we offer everything you need in one place - donations, events, auctions, memberships, and online stores.
With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation. EasyTithe's monthly fees and transaction costs can eat up hundreds or thousands of dollars annually. Totalgiving's processing fees reduce every gift. Our zero-fee model means more money stays with your mission, not payment processors.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript