Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms
One-Time Giving Option One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
N/A
Monthly fees + card fees per gift
N/A
No pricing information available
Processing fees
1.99%–2.75% + $0.39–$0.42
per transaction for debit/credit cards (varies by plan); ACH (e-check) 0.75%–1.00% + $0.39–$0.42 per transaction (varies by plan). Standard plan 2.6% + $0.39 for cards, 0.75% + $0.39 for ACH
2.90% + $0.45
/transaction for GROW debit/credit cards; other rates: THRIVE debit/credit cards 2.65% + $0.39/transaction; American Express 3.99%; GROW ACH/eCheck 1.00% + $0.45/transaction; THRIVE ACH 0.90% + $0.39/transaction
Platform fees
$0
No platform fees; pricing is bundled into monthly subscription and processing fees
$0
No setup, contract, or cancellation fees
Monthly fees
$0
Limited Time Offer; then $49/month (Small to Midsize Church), $69/month (Large Church), $99/month (easyTithe Pro). First month free for new customers
$0/month
Starting at $0/month for GROW Plan; additional fees: THRIVE Plan $54/month; Text-to-give $10.00/month (GROW plan only, included in THRIVE); Giving Insights $75.00/month; Email Outreach $19.95/month; PCI non-compliance fee $23.95/month if not compliant; $10/month fee if not live within 30 days
Value for money
4.0
4.5

Features
4.0/5
Simple donation platform focused on recurring giving and tithing for churches
4.1/5
Basic donation processor; requires separate tools for email, ticketing, and fundraising
Donations
EasyTithe focuses on recurring donations and tithing for churches, with basic one-time giving options
Vanco offers online donation processing with recurring giving options, but charges processing fees that reduce your donation amounts.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - EasyTithe is designed specifically for donations, not event management
Vanco doesn't provide event ticketing functionality. You'd need additional software to sell and manage event tickets.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer fundraising tools - mainly supports individual donor campaigns without robust social features
Vanco doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Supporters can't easily create their own fundraising pages for your cause.
Auctions
No auction functionality - EasyTithe doesn't offer bidding or auction management capabilities
Vanco doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.
Raffles
No raffle or lottery functionality available - platform is limited to donation processing only
Vanco doesn't support raffle ticket sales or management. You'd need separate tools to run raffles and track ticket purchases.
Online store
No e-commerce or merchandise sales features - EasyTithe doesn't support product sales
Vanco doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need additional software to sell merchandise or products online.
Memberships
EasyTithe focuses on recurring donations and pledges but doesn't offer dedicated membership management features like member directories, renewal tracking, or membership-specific communication tools.
Limited membership tools - basic recurring payments without dedicated membership management features
Donor Management/CRM
Simple donor database with basic giving history and contact management. Limited reporting and donor segmentation capabilities. No advanced CRM features like donor scoring or engagement tracking.
Basic donor tracking and reporting - limited customization for donor relationship management
Emails & Newsletter
Basic donor communication tools included. Limited email templates and segmentation options. No advanced newsletter features or automated donor journey campaigns.
No built-in email marketing - requires third-party integration for donor communication
Payment Processing
Processes donations with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). Supports recurring giving, pledges, and text-to-give. Limited payment methods compared to full-service platforms.
Processes donations with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). Supports recurring giving, pledges, and text-to-give. Limited payment methods compared to full-service platforms.

Payment methods
Credit cards, bank transfers, mobile wallets, and app
Credit cards, ACH, digital wallets, mobile readers
Credit Card Payments
Yes - accepts all major credit cards
Yes - Accepts all major credit and debit cards with processing fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Yes - mobile wallet payments supported
Yes - Supports digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
ACH / Bank Transfers
Yes - bank transfers available
Yes - Supports bank transfers and ACH payments for recurring donations
Tap to Pay App
Yes - mobile giving app available
Yes - Offers mobile card reader and tap-to-pay solutions for in-person giving

Customer Support
4.0/5
4.1/5 Unlimited Support
EasyTithe limits support to business hours with response times varying by plan level
Vanco offers tiered support plans with premium support available for higher-tier customers Phone Support / Office Hours
EasyTithe offers phone support during standard business hours for premium plan users
Vanco provides phone support during standard business hours for technical and account assistance
Webinars EasyTithe offers occasional training webinars for churches on donation best practices
Vanco offers periodic training webinars and educational sessions for payment processing features
Help Center EasyTithe maintains a help center with setup guides and FAQs for church administrators
Vanco maintains a knowledge base with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for their payment solutions
Email EasyTithe provides email support during business hours for technical questions and account setup
Vanco provides email support during business hours with response times varying by support tier
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for churches with business-hour email help and phone access for premium users
Tiered support model with premium help for higher-paying customers and business-hour assistance