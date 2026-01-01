EasyTithe and Vanco help churches collect donations online, but both charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your ministry. Zeffy gives you donation forms, recurring giving, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from your congregation stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
EasyTithe and Vanco charge monthly subscription fees on top of processing costs. Zeffy is completely free, so you can focus your budget on your mission.
🧰
EasyTithe only handles donations while Vanco lacks auctions and raffles. Zeffy includes everything from donation pages to event ticketing in one platform.
💬
EasyTithe and Vanco limit support to business hours with slow response times. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat when you need it.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift goes to your cause. EasyTithe and Vanco take 2.9% plus 30¢ from each donation, plus monthly fees. Your donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy's platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support to all users at no extra cost. EasyTithe and Vanco limit support to business hours and charge more for premium help. You get the same great service whether you're a small nonprofit or large organization.
Yes, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one platform. EasyTithe focuses only on donations, while Vanco requires separate tools for events and merchandise sales.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, so every dollar goes directly to your mission. EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + 30¢ per gift, while Vanco takes 2.9% plus additional fees. With Zeffy, donors can choose to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit including donations, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. EasyTithe only handles donations, while Vanco requires separate tools for events and merchandise. Everything works together seamlessly on one platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
