EasyTithe focuses on church tithing while Wonderful serves UK charities, but both still take fees from your donations. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management for churches, charities, and nonprofits — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Easy Tithe VS Wonderful.org
EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus card processing costs. Wonderful.org takes processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
EasyTithe lacks auctions, raffles, and events. Wonderful.org missing ticketing and stores. Zeffy includes everything you need in one platform.
EasyTithe limits phone support to higher tiers. Wonderful.org has standard response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support for everyone.
EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus transaction costs on every gift, eating into your budget. Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction fees. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but 100% of donations go to your cause.
While Wonderful.org offers fee-free donations, they provide limited support with potential delays. Zeffy gives you unlimited email and phone support during business hours, plus comprehensive fundraising tools including events, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all at zero cost.
EasyTithe only handles basic donations and tithing. Zeffy is a complete fundraising platform supporting donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. You get everything you need to raise funds in one free platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
EasyTithe charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, while Wonderful.org only handles basic donations. Zeffy gives you everything free - donations, events, auctions, memberships, and stores. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution, but your nonprofit pays nothing.
Nonprofits leave EasyTithe to escape monthly fees and limited features. They leave Wonderful.org for better support and complete fundraising tools. Zeffy offers unlimited phone and email support plus every fundraising feature you need - all at zero cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
