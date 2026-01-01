Ecwid and BigCommerce help you build online stores, but their monthly fees and transaction costs add up fast. Zeffy gives you everything you need to sell merchandise, event tickets, and accept donations — all with zero fees so every dollar goes directly to your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Ecwid VS Big Commerce
Ecwid and BigCommerce charge monthly platform fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes to your mission.
Ecwid and BigCommerce require workarounds for donations, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need in one place.
Ecwid and BigCommerce limit support by plan tier and business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited email support to help you succeed with your campaigns.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to all users at no cost. Ecwid and BigCommerce limit support by plan tier and charge monthly fees for basic access. Our team understands nonprofit needs and helps you succeed without hidden costs.
Zeffy includes built-in donor management with giving history, automated receipts, and relationship tracking. Ecwid and BigCommerce only offer basic customer data without nonprofit features, requiring expensive third-party CRM integrations.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, offering donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising with zero platform fees. Unlike Ecwid and BigCommerce, which charge monthly fees plus transaction costs and lack nonprofit tools, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, while Ecwid and BigCommerce charge monthly subscriptions ($15-$399) plus transaction fees on every donation. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, but your organization keeps every dollar raised.
No. Ecwid and BigCommerce are designed for selling products, not fundraising. They lack donation forms, donor management, auction tools, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You'd need expensive third-party apps and complex workarounds to replicate what Zeffy offers natively.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
