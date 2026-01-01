Ecwid VS Bonfire

Ecwid and Bonfire help you sell products online, but they charge transaction fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from your supporters stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Ecwid charges monthly fees plus 2.9% per transaction, while Bonfire takes 8% of every sale. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
Ecwid and Bonfire are built for selling products, not fundraising. Zeffy offers donations, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns designed for nonprofits.
Ecwid limits support by plan tier, and Bonfire offers no phone support. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help your fundraising succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general eCommerce. While Ecwid charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction and Bonfire takes 8% of every sale, Zeffy is completely free. You get donation processing, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management in one platform designed for your mission.
Yes. Unlike Ecwid or Bonfire which focus mainly on selling products, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit. You can accept donations, sell event tickets, run auctions and raffles, manage memberships, and track donor relationships. All without paying transaction fees that eat into your budget.
Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction charges. Ecwid costs you monthly fees plus 2.9% + 30¢ per sale, while Bonfire takes 8% of every transaction. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but you keep 100% of what you raise.
Zeffy offers unlimited support at no cost, while Ecwid limits support by plan tier and Bonfire doesn't provide phone support. Our team understands nonprofit needs and helps you succeed without charging extra for premium assistance.
Platforms like Ecwid and Bonfire focus on selling products, not building donor relationships. Zeffy combines merchandise sales with donations, events, and donor management. You get everything nonprofits need in one free platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
