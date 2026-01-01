Ecwid and Shift4Shop help you build online stores, but they charge transaction fees that reduce your fundraising revenue. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and product sales — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Ecwid VS Shift 4 Shop
💯
Ecwid and Shift4Shop charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising revenue goes to your mission.
🏛️
Ecwid and Shift4Shop are ecommerce platforms that require workarounds for donations, raffles, and donor management. Zeffy provides purpose-built fundraising tools.
☎️
Ecwid and Shift4Shop offer limited support based on plan tiers. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help your fundraising succeed.
Ecwid and Shift4Shop charge monthly fees plus 2.9% on every transaction. For a nonprofit raising $50,000 annually, that's $1,450+ in fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, letting you keep 100% of donations for your mission.
No. These eCommerce platforms lack auction tools, raffle management, and peer-to-peer fundraising features. You'd need multiple third-party apps and manual workarounds. Zeffy includes all these fundraising tools built-in.
Ecwid and Shift4Shop are built for selling products, not raising funds. They charge monthly fees plus 2.9% on every donation, eating into your mission budget. Zeffy is purpose-built for nonprofits with zero fees on donations, auctions, events, and memberships.
No. Ecwid and Shift4Shop lack donor tracking, giving history, and peer-to-peer tools nonprofits need. You'd need expensive third-party apps and manual workarounds. Zeffy includes built-in donor management, campaign tools, and supporter engagement features.
On a $10,000 fundraising goal, Ecwid or Shift4Shop would cost $470+ in fees plus monthly charges. Zeffy costs $0 in platform fees. That's hundreds more dollars staying with your cause instead of going to payment processors.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
