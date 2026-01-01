Ecwid VS Wix

Ecwid and Wix help you build online stores, but they charge transaction fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, merchandise sales, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
🏛️
Ecwid and Wix charge monthly subscription fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes to your mission.
🎯
Ecwid and Wix are ecommerce platforms that require workarounds for donations and events. Zeffy offers purpose-built tools for raffles, auctions, and donor stewardship.
📞
Ecwid and Wix limit support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every nonprofit, regardless of donation volume.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not businesses selling products. While Ecwid and Wix charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation, Zeffy is completely free. You keep 100% of donations with no hidden fees.
No. Ecwid and Wix are ecommerce platforms designed for product sales, not fundraising. They lack auction tools, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management features that nonprofits need to run successful fundraising events.
Ecwid and Wix charge monthly subscription fees plus transaction costs on every donation. A nonprofit raising $10,000 annually could pay $500+ in fees. With Zeffy, that same organization pays $0 and keeps every dollar donated.
They don't. Ecwid and Wix are built for selling products, not fundraising. They lack auction tools, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. You'd need costly third-party apps to add basic nonprofit features.
Ecommerce platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. A nonprofit raising $5,000 could pay $300+ annually in fees. Zeffy charges nothing - you keep 100% of what donors give.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
