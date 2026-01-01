EventCreate and Givergy help you run fundraising events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, silent auctions, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your event stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Event Create VS Givergy
EventCreate and Givergy take monthly fees plus processing cuts from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction actually raises money for your mission.
EventCreate lacks auctions and donations while Givergy misses memberships and stores. Zeffy gives you ticketing, auctions, raffles, donations, and more without juggling platforms.
EventCreate and Givergy focus on single events, not ongoing relationships. Zeffy includes donor management and email tools to turn event attendees into recurring supporters.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus card processing fees that eat into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly costs or transaction fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Givergy takes a 5% platform cut plus card fees from every donation and ticket sale. Zeffy charges zero fees, letting you keep 100% of what you raise while offering the same event management tools.
Unlike EventCreate and Givergy that focus only on events, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit management including donations, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all with zero fees.
EventCreate and Givergy focus only on events and charge fees that reduce your fundraising. Zeffy offers complete nonprofit management - events, donations, memberships, and online stores - all with zero fees so you keep every dollar raised.
Traditional event platforms like EventCreate charge monthly fees plus processing costs, while Givergy takes 5% cuts. Zeffy gives you the same event tools plus full nonprofit features with zero fees, maximizing your impact.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
