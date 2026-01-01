EventCreate and Hopin help you create event websites and manage registrations, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your gala, auction, or fundraiser stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
EventCreate and Hopin charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or virtual event actually raises money for your mission.
EventCreate lacks donations and auctions, while Hopin needs separate tools for fundraising. Zeffy includes ticketing, donations, auctions, and raffles in one platform.
EventCreate limits support by plan tier, and Hopin offers tiered support levels. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, no matter your event size.
EventCreate charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus monthly fees, eating into your event budget. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause. Plus, you get built-in donation tools and fundraising features that EventCreate lacks.
Hopin focuses on virtual event hosting but lacks donation processing, auction tools, and peer-to-peer fundraising. You'd need multiple platforms and integrations. Zeffy combines event management with comprehensive fundraising tools in one free platform, saving you money and complexity.
Yes. Unlike EventCreate and Hopin which focus only on events, Zeffy includes donor management, membership tools, newsletters, and online stores. You can manage your entire supporter journey from event registration to ongoing giving, all without platform fees cutting into your budget.
Most event platforms like EventCreate and Hopin charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that drain your budget. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, so every dollar raised stays with your cause. Plus, you get fundraising tools these platforms lack.
Yes. While EventCreate only handles events and Hopin focuses on virtual hosting, Zeffy combines event management, donation processing, auctions, raffles, membership tools, and online stores in one free platform. No more juggling multiple subscriptions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
