EventCreate and Swell Fundraising help you build event websites and manage RSVPs, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy combines event management with donation forms, ticketing, and donor tracking — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Event Create VS Swell Fundraising
💯
Keep 100% of your event proceeds with Zeffy's zero-fee platform, while EventCreate charges monthly fees plus card processing and Swell takes 5% platform fees.
🧩
Run auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one place with Zeffy, instead of juggling multiple platforms like EventCreate and Swell require.
🤝
Build lasting donor relationships with Zeffy's CRM and email tools, beyond the basic attendee tracking that EventCreate and Swell provide.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus card processing fees on every ticket sold, eating into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing and registration with zero platform fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Swell charges a 5% platform fee plus card processing fees on all donations and ticket sales. Zeffy provides the same event management tools completely free, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Unlike EventCreate and Swell that charge fees on every transaction, Zeffy offers completely free event ticketing, donation collection, and peer-to-peer fundraising. You get professional event websites and full donor management without losing money to platform fees.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus card processing fees, while Swell takes 5% platform fees plus card fees on every ticket. Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing with zero platform or processing fees, keeping more money for your mission.
Yes, Zeffy combines free event ticketing with full donor management and CRM tools. Unlike EventCreate's basic attendee tracking or Swell's limited features, you get complete donor relationship management at no cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript