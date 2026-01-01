EventCreate and Whova help you build event websites and sell tickets, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
EventCreate and Whova charge 3% plus fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or fundraising dinner actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
EventCreate and Whova focus on event registration but lack donation tools, auction features, and donor management. Zeffy gives you everything you need to run successful fundraising events and build lasting donor relationships.
EventCreate and Whova limit support based on your plan tier and business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help, because your fundraising events can't wait for Monday morning.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, eating into your fundraising goals. Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing with no platform fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Whova charges 3% + $0.99 per ticket plus card processing fees and lacks donation tools. Zeffy provides free ticketing, built-in donation collection, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one platform at zero cost.
Unlike EventCreate and Whova that focus only on event registration, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools including auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
EventCreate charges monthly fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and lacks donation tools. Zeffy gives you free ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donation collection in one platform with zero fees.
Whova charges 3% + $0.99 per ticket plus card fees and focuses only on networking. Zeffy provides free event registration, donation tools, and complete fundraising features at no cost to your organization.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
