Event Management Features
Event Registration
Information not available
Online Ticket Sales
Information not available In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations
Information not available
Information not available Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird)
Information not available Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In
Information not available Attendee Management
Information not available Seating & Table Management
Information not available
Information not available Event Website Builder
Information not available Calendar Integration
Information not available
Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees
Information not available Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.)
Information not available
Information not available Virtual Event Support
Information not available

Pricing
3-5%
Monthly fees plus per ticket
$21.5k/year
+ card fees + platform cut
Processing fees
2.9% + $0.31
per transaction; ACH: 0.8% (max $5) + $7 per transaction
N/A
Not publicly disclosed - Splash focuses on event marketing and registration rather than payment processing.
Platform fees
3-5%
Flat transaction fee depending on plan; Tickets & evPay: 3% for all plans; Marketplace: 5%; certain items capped at $30 per line item
$36,500/year+
Annual platform fees vary by plan and license type; Enterprise base starts at $36,500/year (examples listed)
Monthly fees
$0
Starting at $0/month for Basic plan
N/A
Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Value for money
4.5/5
4.5

Features
4.5/5
Solid event ticketing, but requires separate tools for fundraising and donor management.
4.5/5
Basic event registration with high transaction fees and limited fundraising capabilities.
Donations
No donation processing capabilities
SplashThat focuses on event management, not fundraising. You'd need to integrate third-party donation tools or use separate platforms.
Ticketing
Event ticketing with fees on each transaction
SplashThat offers basic event registration and ticketing, but charges processing fees and lacks advanced fundraising features.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No peer-to-peer fundraising tools
SplashThat lacks peer-to-peer fundraising tools. You'd need additional platforms to enable supporters to fundraise on your behalf.
Auctions
No auction features available
SplashThat doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.
Raffles
No raffle management features
SplashThat doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales.
Online store
No built-in online store functionality
SplashThat doesn't provide e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate online store software to sell merchandise or products.
Memberships
Evently offers basic membership features through event registration, but lacks dedicated membership management tools for ongoing donor relationships and recurring member benefits.
SplashThat doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic contact management for event attendees, but lacks comprehensive donor tracking, giving history, and relationship management features nonprofits need.
SplashThat focuses on event attendees, not donor relationships. Limited contact management and no fundraising tracking.
Emails & Newsletter
Limited email capabilities focused on event promotion and attendee communication, without robust donor newsletter features or segmentation tools.
SplashThat offers basic email invitations and reminders, but lacks advanced segmentation and donor communication tools.
Payment Processing
Processes payments through third-party integrations with additional transaction fees on top of platform costs, increasing your overall fundraising expenses.
Processes payments through third-party integrations with additional transaction fees on top of platform costs, increasing your overall fundraising expenses.

Payment methods
Event management only, no payment processing
Basic payments through third-party integrations
Credit Card Payments
Not supported - Eventeny focuses on event management, not payment processing
Limited - Basic payment collection through third-party integrations for event registration fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - Eventeny focuses on event management, not payment processing
Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Eventeny focuses on event management, not payment processing
Not supported - SplashThat focuses on event registration and marketing, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Eventeny focuses on event management, not payment processing
Not supported - SplashThat is web-based event management without mobile payment capabilities

Customer Support
4.5/5
4.5/5 Unlimited Support
Evently offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for higher tiers
SplashThat limits support based on plan tier, with premium support for higher plans
Phone Support / Office Hours Evently provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans
SplashThat offers phone support during business hours for enterprise customers
Webinars Evently offers occasional training sessions and product updates for event organizers
SplashThat offers occasional training sessions and product updates through webinars
Help Center Evently maintains a help center with articles and guides for event management
SplashThat maintains a help center with articles, guides, and FAQs for users
Email
Evently provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance SplashThat provides live chat support during business hours for paid plans
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for event organizers with tiered access based on plan level Support access depends on plan tier with premium help for higher-paying users