EventGives and Eventleaf help you run fundraising events, but both charge platform fees and processing costs that reduce your event revenue. Zeffy gives you everything you need for auctions, ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from your event stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Event Gives VS Eventleaf
EventGives takes 4.5% plus card fees, while Eventleaf charges $1-$2 per ticket plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
EventGives and Eventleaf focus only on event registration. Zeffy gives you auctions, raffles, donations, and online stores all in one place.
Event platforms track attendees, not donors. Zeffy builds lasting relationships with donor profiles, giving history, and automated follow-ups.
EventGives charges 4.5% plus card fees on every ticket, eating into your event revenue. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction costs. Keep every dollar raised for your mission while getting ticketing, donations, and event management in one place.
Eventleaf charges $1-$2 per ticket plus card fees, and lacks auction or raffle features for fundraising events. Zeffy offers free ticketing, built-in auctions, raffles, and donation pages - all without fees. Run complete fundraising events without paying platform costs.
Unlike EventGives and Eventleaf that focus only on ticketing, Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools: online donations, membership management, peer-to-peer campaigns, and merchandise sales. Manage all your nonprofit's revenue streams in one free platform.
Most event platforms charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no platform fees or transaction costs. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping your events profitable.
Yes. While EventGives and Eventleaf only handle ticketing, Zeffy combines event management with donations, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. Manage your entire nonprofit operation in one free platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
