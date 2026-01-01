EventGives and Mixily both offer event ticketing, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. EventGives takes 4.5% platform fees, while Mixily charges 1% plus $0.30 per ticket. Zeffy gives you complete event management with ticketing, donations, and attendee tracking — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Event Gives VS Mixily
💰
EventGives takes 4.5% and Mixily charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event keeps every dollar raised.
🎟️
EventGives and Mixily focus on basic ticketing. Zeffy combines events, auctions, raffles, and donation pages so you can engage supporters year-round.
🫶
EventGives and Mixily offer limited business-hour support. Zeffy provides unlimited help from nonprofit experts who understand your donor stewardship needs.
EventGives charges 4.5% plus card fees on every ticket sold, which cuts into your fundraising revenue. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of ticket sales go directly to your cause. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Mixily charges monthly fees plus processing fees on tickets, reducing your event revenue. Zeffy offers complete event management with zero platform fees. You get ticketing, donations, and event tools without losing money to fees.
Yes! Unlike EventGives and Mixily that focus mainly on ticketing, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer fundraising, online stores, and donor management. You get a complete fundraising platform, not just event registration.
EventGives takes 4.5% plus card fees from every ticket, while Mixily charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy operates on zero platform fees because donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform. This means 100% of your event revenue stays with your cause.
Yes! While EventGives and Mixily focus mainly on event ticketing, Zeffy provides ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, online stores, and donor management in one platform. You can run your entire fundraising operation without juggling multiple tools or paying separate fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript