Eventify and Eventleaf help you manage events, but they charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, registration, and donation processing — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventify VS Eventleaf
💯
Eventify and Eventleaf charge $99-399/month plus $1-2 per ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk-a-thon keeps every dollar raised.
🎟️
Eventify and Eventleaf handle event registration but lack auctions, raffles, and donor management. Zeffy combines event ticketing with complete fundraising tools.
📞
Eventify and Eventleaf offer tiered support during business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support whenever you need help.
Zeffy keeps 100% of your ticket sales and donations with zero fees, while Eventify charges $99/month plus $1 per ticket. You get event management, donation processing, and donor follow-up in one platform built specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy offers zero-fee ticketing and donations, while Eventleaf charges $1-2 per ticket plus card fees. Plus, Zeffy includes auction tools, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management that Eventleaf lacks.
Yes. Unlike event platforms that only handle registration, Zeffy combines ticketing with auctions, raffles, online stores, memberships, and donor management. Everything you need to raise funds year-round, not just during events.
Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds with zero fees, while Eventify charges $99/month plus $1 per ticket and Eventleaf charges $1-2 per ticket plus card fees. You get complete fundraising tools built for nonprofits, not just event registration.
Yes. Event platforms only handle registration and ticketing. Zeffy combines events with auctions, raffles, online stores, memberships, and donor management. Run campaigns all year, build relationships, and grow your mission beyond single events.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
