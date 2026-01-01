Eventify VS Mixily

Eventify and Mixily help you manage events and sell tickets, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, donor management, and email tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventify and Mixily charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction raises money for your mission.
Eventify and Mixily focus on event logistics. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management in one platform.
Eventify and Mixily offer general business support. Zeffy provides nonprofit-specific guidance with unlimited phone calls and personalized onboarding.
Zeffy keeps 100% of your event revenue with zero platform fees, while Eventify charges $99/month plus $1 per ticket sold. Plus, Zeffy includes built-in donation tools and donor management that Eventify lacks.
Zeffy offers zero-fee ticketing plus comprehensive fundraising tools like auctions and peer-to-peer campaigns. Mixily charges monthly fees and card processing fees while lacking these essential nonprofit features.
Yes, Zeffy combines event management with full fundraising capabilities including donations, memberships, and online stores. Event platforms like Eventify and Mixily focus only on ticketing without these fundraising tools.
Zeffy keeps 100% of your revenue with zero platform fees, while Eventify charges $99/month plus $1 per ticket and Mixily adds monthly fees plus card processing costs. Plus, Zeffy combines events with full fundraising tools like donations and auctions that event platforms lack.
Event platforms focus only on ticketing and registration. Zeffy gives you everything in one place: zero-fee events, donation pages, membership management, and donor tracking. You get more tools and keep more money for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
