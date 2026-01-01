Eventify and SplashThat help you create professional events, but both charge monthly fees plus processing costs that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, registration, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from your gala, auction, or community event stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventify VS Splash That
🎟️
Eventify charges $99/month plus $1 per ticket, and SplashThat costs $21.5k/year plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or 5K actually raises money for your mission.
🧩
Eventify and SplashThat only handle events, forcing you to juggle separate tools for donations, raffles, and donor management. Zeffy includes everything you need to engage supporters year-round.
📞
Eventify and SplashThat limit support by plan tier and charge extra for phone help. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, including live chat and phone calls during business hours.
Event platforms like Eventify and SplashThat only handle events and charge hefty fees. Zeffy gives you events plus donations, auctions, raffles, and more in one free platform. No monthly fees, no per-ticket charges, no platform cuts.
Traditional event tools drain your budget with monthly fees and transaction costs. Zeffy keeps 100% of your event revenue while offering the same ticketing and registration features. Plus, you get a complete fundraising toolkit beyond just events.
Eventify charges $99/month plus $1 per ticket sold, eating into your fundraising budget. Zeffy is completely free with no monthly fees or per-ticket charges. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of your event revenue for your mission.
SplashThat costs $21.5k annually plus card processing fees and platform cuts. Zeffy offers the same event management capabilities at zero cost. You get ticketing, registration, and payment processing without any fees reducing your fundraising impact.
Unlike Eventify and SplashThat which only focus on events, Zeffy is a complete fundraising platform. You get events plus donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, memberships, and an online store. All in one place, all completely free for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
