Eventify VS Whova

Eventify and Whova help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
Eventify takes $99/month plus $1 per ticket, while Whova charges 3% plus $0.99 per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire event revenue supports your mission.
🎯
Eventify and Whova focus on corporate conferences, not auctions, raffles, or peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools built for nonprofits.
🤝
Event platforms treat attendees as transactions, not donors. Zeffy includes donor management and follow-up tools to build lasting supporter relationships.
Event platforms drain your fundraising with fees. Eventify charges $99/month plus $1 per ticket, while Whova takes 3% plus $0.99 per ticket. Zeffy is 100% free forever, so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Event platforms only handle ticketing, leaving you scrambling for other tools. Zeffy grows with you, offering donations, memberships, online stores, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns all in one free platform.
Event platforms charge fees that eat into your fundraising. Eventify costs $99/month plus $1 per ticket, while Whova takes 3% plus $0.99 per ticket. Zeffy is 100% free with no monthly fees or transaction costs, so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Yes. While Eventify and Whova focus only on events, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donations, memberships, online stores, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get everything in one platform without paying multiple vendors or monthly fees.
Event platforms like Eventify and Whova only track attendee data, not donor relationships. Zeffy includes built-in donor management and CRM tools to track giving history, send targeted communications, and build lasting supporter relationships beyond single events.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
