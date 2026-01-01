Eventleaf VS Qtego

Eventleaf and Qtego help you run fundraising events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your mission. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, auction tools, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your event stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventleaf and Qtego charge $1-2 per ticket plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction actually raises money for your mission.
Eventleaf and Qtego focus on basic event registration. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, donations, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform.
Eventleaf and Qtego offer limited business hours support. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help your events succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools. Unlike Eventleaf ($1-2 per ticket) and Qtego (custom fees), Zeffy charges zero platform fees so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Yes! While Eventleaf and Qtego focus mainly on event registration, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donations, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores - all in one platform at no cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no extra charge, while competitors like Eventleaf and Qtego limit phone support to premium plans. Our team understands nonprofit needs and helps you succeed without hidden costs or upgrade requirements.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Eventleaf costs $1-2 per ticket plus card fees and Qtego requires custom quotes plus fees. With Zeffy, donors can leave voluntary contributions, but you keep 100% of what you raise.
Unlike event-only platforms, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools beyond ticketing. You get donations, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores all free, while competitors charge fees and lack these nonprofit essentials.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
