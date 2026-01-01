Eventleaf VS RSVPify

RSVPify

Event Management Features
Event Registration
Online Ticket Sales Online Ticket Sales
In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations
Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird) Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird)
Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In
Attendee Management
Seating & Table Management Seating & Table Management
Event Website Builder Event Website Builder
Calendar Integration
Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees
Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.) Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.)
Virtual Event Support
Information not available class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
$1–$2 per ticket plus card fees
Monthly fee + card fees + $0.90 per ticket
Processing fees
1%
1% for Third Party Processor (use your own payment processor, any currency); 4% for Eventleaf Processor (no account required, USD only). For $500K+/year, contact for custom rates.
N/A
Credit card processing fees are separate and assessed by your selected payment processor (e.g., Stripe)
Platform fees
$1/attendee
Starter Plan: Free (up to 100 attendees/year); Basic Plan: $1/attendee (500+ attendees included, starts at $500/year); Professional Plan: $2/attendee (1000+ attendees included, starts at $2000/year); Ultimate Plan: Call for price (custom attendees)
$0
No upfront or ongoing platform fees
Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees
$0/month
no subscription required
Value for money
4.7/5
4.5/5

<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.7/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Strong ticketing and registration, but requires separate tools for fundraising and email follow-up.</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.5/5</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">Basic event RSVPs with high transaction fees. Needs multiple integrations for donations, memberships, and marketing.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donations</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Limited - Basic donation collection through event registration, but lacks dedicated fundraising tools</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">RSVPify doesn't include donation tools. You'd need to integrate with separate donation platforms or use manual payment collection.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Strong - Robust event registration with multiple ticket types, early bird pricing, and waitlist management</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">RSVPify offers basic event registration and ticketing with payment processing, but charges transaction fees on all paid events.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Not available - No peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns or supporter recruitment tools</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">RSVPify doesn't offer peer-to-peer fundraising features. You'd need third-party tools for supporters to fundraise on your behalf.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Not available - Eventleaf focuses on event registration and ticketing without auction functionality</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">RSVPify doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and payments.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Not available - No raffle or lottery management capabilities built into the platform</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">RSVPify doesn't include raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Online store</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Basic - Simple merchandise sales during event registration, but no standalone store features</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">RSVPify doesn't provide online store capabilities. You'd need separate e-commerce tools to sell merchandise or products.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Eventleaf offers basic member registration for events but lacks ongoing membership management tools for nonprofits</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">RSVPify doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Limited attendee data collection with no donor relationship management or giving history tracking capabilities</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">RSVPify focuses on event RSVPs, not donor relationships. Limited contact management and no fundraising tracking features.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No built-in email marketing tools - you'll need to export attendee lists and use separate software for follow-up</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">RSVPify lacks built-in email marketing tools. You'd need to integrate with third-party services for donor communications.</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes payments through Stripe and PayPal with standard transaction fees that eat into your fundraising dollars</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Processes payments through Stripe and PayPal with standard transaction fees that eat into your fundraising dollars</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Payment methods
Basic credit cards only, no digital wallets or ACH
Limited payment options through third-party tools
Credit Card Payments
Basic support - Accepts credit card payments through integrated payment processors for event registrations
Limited support - Basic payment collection available through third-party integrations for paid events
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not specified - Digital wallet payment options not clearly mentioned in their payment features
Not supported - No mobile wallet payment options available for event attendees
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Eventleaf focuses on event registration and management, not payment processing
Not supported - RSVPify focuses on event registration and RSVP management, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale or tap-to-pay functionality for in-person events
Not supported - RSVPify does not offer in-person payment collection capabilities

Customer Support
4.7/5
4.5/5
Unlimited Support Unlimited Support
Eventleaf offers limited support with response delays on lower plans
RSVPify offers email support but may have limitations on response times for lower-tier plans
Phone Support / Office Hours Phone Support / Office Hours
Eventleaf provides phone support during standard business hours only
RSVPify provides phone support during standard business hours for premium plan users
Webinars Webinars
Eventleaf offers occasional training sessions and product demos
RSVPify offers occasional training sessions and product updates through webinars
Help Center Help Center
Eventleaf has a basic help center with articles and FAQs
RSVPify maintains a help center with articles, guides, and FAQs for self-service support
Email
Eventleaf provides live chat support during business hours Eventleaf provides live chat support during business hours
RSVPify provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Limited help on lower plans with delayed responses. Support built for event organizers, not nonprofits. Limited help on lower plans with delayed responses.
Support designed for general events, not mission-driven teams. Phone help restricted to premium users only.