Eventleaf and Swell Fundraising help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your fundraising events stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventleaf VS Swell Fundraising
💸
Eventleaf charges $1-2 per ticket plus card fees, while Swell takes 5% plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk-a-thon actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Eventleaf only handles ticketing, and Swell lacks auctions and stores. Zeffy gives you events, auctions, raffles, donations, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform.
💬
Eventleaf and Swell offer limited business-hours support with slow email responses. Zeffy provides unlimited email support plus live chat to help you succeed.
Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing with no platform fees, while Eventleaf charges $1-$2 per ticket plus card fees. Your supporters keep more money for your cause, and you get comprehensive fundraising tools beyond just event registration.
Unlike Swell's 5% platform fee plus card fees on every ticket, Zeffy charges zero platform fees. You also get integrated donor management, online stores, and auction tools that Swell doesn't offer, all at no cost.
Zeffy is the only platform built specifically for nonprofits that charges zero fees. While competitors focus only on event registration, Zeffy combines ticketing with complete fundraising tools, donor management, and membership features.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees on event tickets, while Eventleaf charges $1-$2 per ticket plus card fees and Swell takes 5% plus card fees. Your supporters' money goes directly to your cause instead of platform profits.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond ticketing with integrated auctions, raffles, online stores, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Eventleaf only handles registration, while Swell charges fees on every fundraising feature.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript