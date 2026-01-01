Eventleaf and Zoho Backstage help you manage event registration and ticketing, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event management plus donation forms, donor tracking, and follow-up tools — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Eventleaf VS Zoho Backstage
Eventleaf charges $1-2 per ticket plus card fees, and Zoho Backstage adds monthly fees on top of transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.
Eventleaf and Zoho Backstage focus on corporate events without auction, raffle, or donation tools. Zeffy includes everything nonprofits need for successful fundraising events.
Eventleaf and Zoho Backstage offer basic business-hour support with limited availability. Zeffy provides dedicated nonprofit support with real people who understand your fundraising challenges.
Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing with zero platform fees, while Eventleaf charges $1-2 per ticket plus card processing fees. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised instead of losing money to platform costs.
Unlike Zoho Backstage's monthly fees plus per-ticket charges, Zeffy is completely free with built-in donation tools, auction management, and raffle features designed specifically for nonprofit fundraising needs.
Zeffy combines free event ticketing with comprehensive fundraising tools like peer-to-peer campaigns, donor management, and online stores. Other platforms charge fees and lack nonprofit-specific features.
Zeffy offers 100% free event ticketing plus built-in fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, and donation forms. Event platforms charge $1-2 per ticket plus monthly fees, and lack nonprofit-specific features.
Traditional event platforms cost nonprofits hundreds in fees per event through ticket charges and monthly subscriptions. Zeffy eliminates all platform fees, letting you keep every dollar raised for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
