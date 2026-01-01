Evently VS Whova

Evently and Whova help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, registration, and donation tools with zero fees — so every dollar from ticket sales and donations stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Evently and Whova charge 3-5% plus fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walkathon actually raises money for your mission.
Evently and Whova focus on corporate events without auction, raffle, or donation tools. Zeffy includes everything you need for nonprofit fundraising.
Evently and Whova offer limited support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, regardless of event size.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions, while Evently takes monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket and Whova charges 3% + $0.99 per ticket. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation and ticket sale, maximizing your impact without hidden costs eating into your fundraising goals.
Yes, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donations, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and memberships alongside event ticketing. Evently and Whova focus mainly on event registration without built-in fundraising features, requiring you to use multiple platforms.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and dedicated help resources at no extra cost. While Evently and Whova offer tiered support based on plan levels, Zeffy ensures every nonprofit gets the same high-quality assistance regardless of size or budget.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions. Evently charges monthly fees plus 3-5% per ticket, while Whova takes 3% + $0.99 per ticket plus card fees. Your nonprofit keeps every dollar raised instead of losing hundreds to platform fees.
Yes, Zeffy combines event ticketing, donations, auctions, raffles, and donor management in one platform. Evently and Whova focus only on event registration, forcing you to juggle multiple tools and pay separate fees for fundraising features.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
