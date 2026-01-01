Flipcause charges $125/month plus 6.9% fees. Raise 365 takes 5% platform fees plus 2.9% + $0.30 per donation. Both platforms cost nonprofits thousands annually — $4,200+ on $50,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Flipcause VS Raise 365
🎟️
Flipcause charges $125/month plus 6.9% per ticket, and Raise 365 takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps 100% for your mission.
🚫
Flipcause asks donors to cover 6.9% + 30¢ per transaction, and Raise 365 takes nearly 8% off every entry. Zeffy never charges your supporters or your nonprofit, so every dollar goes to your cause.
🔓
Flipcause locks raffles behind a $125/month plan, and Raise 365 requires an upgrade from their basic tier. Zeffy gives you raffle tools, ticket tracking, and winner selection from day one with no subscription fees.
Most all-in-one platforms lock essential tools like ticketing and raffles behind paid plans to generate revenue. Zeffy gives you every fundraising tool from day one because we're funded by voluntary donor contributions, not subscription fees.
Yes. Whether you're selling $10 raffle tickets or $100 gala tickets, you keep every dollar. No platform cuts, no processing fees, no monthly subscriptions. Your fundraising budget goes to your mission, not our profits.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, zero subscription fees, and zero transaction fees to nonprofits. You keep 100% of every donation. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to help keep Zeffy free for organizations like yours.
Every nonprofit gets access to donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, raffles, auctions, memberships, and a full donor database from day one. No paid plans required. No features locked behind upgrades.
Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution when they give. This keeps Zeffy free for nonprofits while letting supporters choose to help sustain the platform. There's never any obligation or pressure.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
