Fundly and GiveSendGo help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundly VS GiveSendGo
💯
Fundly charges 4.9% plus processing fees and GiveSendGo takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
🧩
Fundly and GiveSendGo only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management so you can run all your fundraising from one platform.
🤝
Fundly offers limited email support and GiveSendGo provides basic help center access. Zeffy gives you unlimited phone and email support during business hours with real people who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. While Fundly and GiveSendGo charge 2.9-4.9% fees on every donation, Zeffy is 100% free with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution. You keep every dollar raised.
Yes. Unlike Fundly and GiveSendGo which only offer basic crowdfunding, Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit including event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, memberships, and donor management - all at zero cost.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone during business hours at no extra cost. Fundly and GiveSendGo limit support based on plan levels and don't offer the same comprehensive assistance for nonprofit-specific needs.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. While Fundly charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and GiveSendGo takes 2.7% + 30¢ per gift, Zeffy keeps every dollar raised. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Crowdfunding platforms like Fundly and GiveSendGo are built for general fundraising. Zeffy is designed specifically for nonprofits with tools like donor management, event ticketing, auctions, and memberships - all free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
