Fundly VS HandUp

Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)
Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Upload Videos & Photos Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications Custom Donor Communications
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms
Donation Dedication Options

Pricing
Fundly: 0% platform fee + Card fees (2.9% + $0.30 per transaction via Stripe)
HandUp: 8% fee per gift charged to donors + 3% credit card processing fee + 5% service fee charged to donors
Processing fees: Fundly 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction; HandUp 3% credit card processing fee
Platform fees: Fundly 0%; HandUp 5% service fee charged to donors
Monthly fees: Fundly $0 (No monthly fees); HandUp N/A (No pricing information available)
Value for money: Fundly 3.8; HandUp N/A

Features
Fundly: 4.0/5 - Basic crowdfunding with social sharing. Needs separate tools for email, ticketing, and donor tracking. HandUp: N/A - Campaign-focused platform. Requires add-ons for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and email marketing. Donations
Fundly: Basic crowdfunding campaigns with social sharing tools
HandUp: HandUp focuses on crowdfunding campaigns but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Limited recurring donation options. Ticketing
Fundly: No event ticketing or registration capabilities
HandUp: HandUp doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell event tickets. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Fundly: Team fundraising pages with basic customization options
HandUp: HandUp offers peer-to-peer fundraising features, allowing supporters to create their own fundraising pages for your cause.
Auctions
Fundly: No auction features available
HandUp: HandUp doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software to run silent or live auctions. Raffles
Fundly: No dedicated raffle or contest management tools
HandUp: HandUp doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need additional tools to run raffles and prize drawings. Online store
Fundly: No built-in online store functionality
HandUp: HandUp doesn't include online store capabilities. You'd need separate e-commerce tools to sell merchandise. Memberships
Fundly: Fundly doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.
HandUp: HandUp focuses on individual campaigns rather than ongoing membership programs. No recurring membership tools or member portal features. Donor Management/CRM
Fundly: Basic donor profiles only. Limited tracking of donor history, preferences, and engagement across multiple campaigns.
HandUp: Basic supporter contact info collection. Limited donor relationship management - no comprehensive CRM features for ongoing engagement. Emails & Newsletter
Fundly: No built-in email tools. You'll need to export donor data and use separate email software to stay in touch with supporters.
HandUp: Basic email notifications to supporters. Limited email marketing tools - you'll likely need separate software for newsletters. Payment Processing
Fundly: Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for ACH payments. Costs add up quickly for small nonprofits.
HandUp: Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Additional fees may apply for certain payment methods and international transactions. Additional fees may apply for certain payment methods and international transactions.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Payment methods
Fundly: Credit cards and digital wallets only, no ACH or in-person options
HandUp: Credit cards and digital wallets only, no ACH or in-person options

Credit Card Payments
Fundly: Supported - Accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover for online donations
HandUp: Supported - Accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express, and Discover for donations

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Fundly: Supported - Donors can use Apple Pay and Google Pay for quick, secure donations
HandUp: Supported - Mobile wallet payments available for quick, secure donations

ACH / Bank Transfers
Fundly: Not supported - Fundly focuses on credit card and PayPal payments for crowdfunding campaigns
HandUp: Not supported - HandUp focuses on direct giving to individuals, not ACH bank transfers

Tap to Pay App
Fundly: Not supported - Fundly is an online crowdfunding platform without in-person payment capabilities
HandUp: Not supported - HandUp operates through web platform, no dedicated tap-to-pay mobile app

Customer Support
Fundly: 4.0/5
HandUp: N/A

Unlimited Support
Fundly: Fundly offers email support with response times varying by plan level
HandUp: HandUp does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan level Phone Support / Office Hours
Fundly: Fundly provides phone support during standard business hours for premium plan users
HandUp: HandUp provides phone support during business hours for premium plan users only

Webinars
Fundly: Fundly offers occasional training sessions and educational webinars for fundraising best practices
HandUp: HandUp offers occasional training sessions and educational webinars for nonprofit users

Help Center
Fundly: Fundly maintains a comprehensive help center with articles, guides, and fundraising resources
HandUp: HandUp maintains a help center with articles and guides for campaign setup and management

Email
Fundly: HandUp provides email support for users with questions or technical issues
HandUp: HandUp provides email support for users with questions or technical issues

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Fundly: Support access varies by plan — phone help limited to premium users with business-hour availability
HandUp: Plan-gated support with phone access for premium users only during standard business hours