Fundly and Indiegogo help you crowdfund for your cause, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundly VS Indiegogo
Fundly charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction and Indiegogo takes 5% platform fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Fundly and Indiegogo lack auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy offers all fundraising methods in one platform built for nonprofits.
Crowdfunding platforms offer basic donor tracking for short campaigns. Zeffy provides donor management and email tools for ongoing stewardship.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Fundly charges 4.9% plus payment processing fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero platform fees - you keep 100% of what donors give, with only standard payment processing costs that donors can cover voluntarily.
Yes. While Indiegogo focuses on one-time campaigns, Zeffy supports your year-round needs with recurring donations, membership management, event ticketing, and donor relationship tools that help build lasting supporter connections.
Crowdfunding platforms like Fundly focus on single campaigns and charge fees on every donation. Zeffy gives you everything nonprofits need year-round - donations, events, memberships, and donor management - with zero platform fees so you keep 100% of what supporters give.
Indiegogo is built for product launches, not nonprofit relationships. Zeffy includes donor management, recurring donations, email tools, and membership tracking to help you build lasting connections with supporters who care about your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
