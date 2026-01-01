Fundly and WhyDonate help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you powerful fundraising tools, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundly VS Whydonate
Fundly and Whydonate charge card fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
Fundly and Whydonate focus on basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
Fundly and Whydonate offer limited email support. Zeffy provides live chat, phone support, and dedicated help for small nonprofit teams.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with zero platform fees, while crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9% + fees per transaction. You keep every dollar donated, plus get built-in tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Unlike Fundly's simple donor lists or Whydonate's basic contact tracking, Zeffy provides complete donor relationship management with detailed giving histories, automated receipts, and segmentation tools. You can build lasting relationships, not just run one-time campaigns.
Yes. While Fundly and Whydonate focus mainly on donation campaigns, Zeffy is a complete nonprofit platform. You can sell event tickets, run auctions and raffles, manage memberships, and operate an online store - all with zero fees and integrated donor data.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive resources at zero cost. While Fundly limits phone support to premium users and Whydonate offers no phone support at all, every Zeffy user gets the same level of care regardless of donation volume.
Crowdfunding platforms like Fundly and Whydonate are built for short-term campaigns, not sustainable nonprofit growth. Zeffy gives you everything needed to build lasting donor relationships and diversify revenue streams - all without fees eating into your mission funding.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
