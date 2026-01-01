Fundraise Up and Givelify both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for the work that matters.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundraise Up VS Givelify
Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing, while Givelify takes processing fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Fundraise Up and Givelify only handle donations, forcing you to juggle separate tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
Fundraise Up and Givelify limit support by plan tier with business-hour restrictions. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live help for all users.
Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, so your nonprofit keeps every dollar donated. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Givelify limits phone support to higher-paid plans and focuses on donation platforms, not nonprofits. Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat to all users, plus our team understands the unique challenges small nonprofits face.
Unlike Fundraise Up and Givelify that charge fees and focus only on donations, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit at zero cost. Run events, sell tickets, manage raffles, and process donations all in one platform without any fees.
Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. For a $10,000 fundraising goal, that's $400+ in fees. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, so you keep every dollar donated.
Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and only handles donations. Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit at zero cost - donations, events, raffles, and merchandise sales all in one platform without any fees eating into your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
