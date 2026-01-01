Fundraise Up and GiveWP both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for the work that matters.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundraise Up VS Give WP
💯
Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing costs, while GiveWP adds processing fees to every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
Fundraise Up and GiveWP only handle donations, forcing you to use separate tools for auctions, raffles, and events. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
🤝
Fundraise Up limits support by plan tier, and GiveWP offers community support only for free users. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to all users.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, while Fundraise Up takes 4% plus card fees and GiveWP charges 2% plus card fees. This means a $1,000 donation keeps the full amount with Zeffy versus losing $40-70 to fees with competitors.
Yes, Zeffy handles donations, events, auctions, raffles, and online stores in one platform. Unlike Fundraise Up or GiveWP which require multiple tools, you get everything you need without switching between different systems or paying extra fees.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while Fundraise Up takes 4% plus card processing fees from every gift. This means more of your donors' money goes directly to your cause instead of platform costs.
Unlike GiveWP which requires WordPress technical skills and charges processing fees, Zeffy offers a simple setup with zero platform fees. You get full support without needing coding knowledge or extra costs.
Zeffy is the only platform that charges zero fees on donations, auctions, raffles, and events. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform, keeping 100% of intended donations for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript