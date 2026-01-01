Fundraise Up and iDonate both offer donation tools to help you collect online gifts, but they charge platform fees and processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundraise Up VS i Donate
Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing, while iDonate takes processing fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Fundraise Up limits phone support to higher-tier plans, and iDonate restricts support to business hours only. Zeffy provides unlimited email, phone, and chat support to every organization.
Fundraise Up and iDonate focus only on donations, requiring separate tools for events, raffles, and stores. Zeffy includes ticketing, auctions, memberships, and e-commerce in one platform.
With Fundraise Up's 4% platform fee plus card processing costs, a nonprofit raising $50,000 annually loses $2,000+ in fees. iDonate charges $99 monthly plus 4% card fees, costing over $3,200 yearly. Zeffy keeps 100% of donations for your mission.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, and ACH bank transfers - just like Fundraise Up and iDonate. The difference? We don't charge platform fees on any payment method, so your donors' full contributions reach your cause.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. While Fundraise Up charges 4% plus card fees and iDonate takes processing fees from every donation, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone - all included free. Unlike Fundraise Up and iDonate which limit support to business hours and certain plan levels, our team is here to help your nonprofit succeed without extra costs or restrictions.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, peer-to-peer fundraising, and online stores - all fee-free. While Fundraise Up and iDonate focus mainly on donations and charge fees, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit at no cost to your organization.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
