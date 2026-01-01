Fundraise Up and Network for Good both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides the same fundraising features — donation forms, donor management, and campaign tools — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundraise Up VS Network for Good
💸
Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing, while Network for Good takes processing fees from every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Fundraise Up and Network for Good focus only on donations, forcing you to buy separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
🤝
Fundraise Up and Network for Good limit support based on your plan level and charge extra for phone help. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. While Fundraise Up takes 4% plus card fees from every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of donations for your cause. Plus, you get a complete fundraising toolkit including donations, events, raffles, and memberships all in one platform.
Network for Good charges $100-$400 monthly plus 3-5% per donation, which can cost thousands annually. Zeffy eliminates these fees entirely - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution. A nonprofit raising $50,000 saves $1,500-$2,500 yearly with Zeffy versus Network for Good's pricing structure.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of donations go to your cause. You also get all features included - donations, events, raffles, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising in one platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited email and chat support to all users at no cost, while Network for Good limits phone support to higher-tier paid plans only. Our team responds quickly and understands the unique challenges small nonprofits face. You get the same level of support whether you raise $1,000 or $100,000 annually.
Yes, Zeffy includes everything you need in one free platform - online donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, peer-to-peer campaigns, and an online store. Unlike Fundraise Up or Network for Good, you won't need multiple expensive tools or integrations to run your fundraising activities effectively.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript