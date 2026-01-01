Fundraise Up and RaiseDonors both offer donation tools to help you raise more online, but they charge platform fees and processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and fundraising tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundraise Up VS Raise Donors
💰
Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing costs. RaiseDonors takes processing fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
🧩
Fundraise Up and RaiseDonors focus only on donations, forcing you to use separate platforms for raffles, auctions, and events. Zeffy handles all your fundraising activities in one place.
🎧
Fundraise Up and RaiseDonors limit support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone calls to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but all donation money goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users at no cost, while RaiseDonors limits support based on your plan tier. Our team helps every nonprofit succeed, regardless of donation volume or budget size.
Unlike platforms that charge fees on your donations, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising solution at zero cost. You get donation forms, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns without losing money to platform fees.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees, while RaiseDonors charges $99/month plus 4.4% per gift. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores in one platform. Unlike Fundraise Up and RaiseDonors, you won't need multiple tools or pay extra fees for different fundraising activities.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript