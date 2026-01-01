Fundraise Up and RebelGive both offer donation tools, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — no platform fees, no processing fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fundraise Up VS Rebel Give
💯
Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing, while RebelGive adds transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🤝
Fundraise Up and RebelGive restrict support based on your subscription level. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone calls for every organization.
🎪
Fundraise Up and RebelGive only handle donations, forcing you to find separate tools for raffles, auctions, and events. Zeffy includes everything in one platform.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no platform fees, monthly costs, or setup charges. Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation, while RebelGive costs $49 monthly plus 1.9% card fees. With Zeffy, you keep every dollar donated.
Zeffy gives you everything in one platform: donations, events, raffles, memberships, and online stores with zero fees. Unlike Fundraise Up and RebelGive that require separate tools for ticketing, auctions, and e-commerce, Zeffy handles all your fundraising needs without extra costs or integrations.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, while Fundraise Up charges 4% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but your organization keeps 100% of donations. Plus, you get unlimited support without paying for higher-tier plans.
Unlike RebelGive's limited payment options and plan-based support restrictions, Zeffy offers all payment methods including ACH transfers, Apple Pay, and tap-to-pay completely free. You also get full access to donor management tools, event ticketing, and online stores without upgrading to expensive plans.
Zeffy provides everything small nonprofits need in one platform: donations, events, raffles, memberships, and online stores with zero platform fees. While competitors like Fundraise Up and RebelGive charge fees or limit features by plan, Zeffy gives you complete fundraising tools for free.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
