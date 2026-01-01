FundRazr VS Fundly

FundRazr and Fundly help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they take a cut of every donation through platform and processing fees. Zeffy gives you powerful fundraising tools — donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, event ticketing, and donor management — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every dollar raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
FundRazr charges 5% platform fees and Fundly takes transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🧰
FundRazr and Fundly only handle basic donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
🤝
FundRazr and Fundly limit support by plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to all users at no extra cost.
Zeffy is completely free - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no transaction charges. FundRazr takes 5% plus card fees from every donation, while Fundly charges card fees plus additional costs. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike FundRazr and Fundly that only handle basic crowdfunding, Zeffy is a complete nonprofit toolkit. You get donations, events, memberships, online stores, auctions, and raffles - all free. No need to juggle multiple platforms or pay separate fees for different fundraising activities.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no monthly costs, no hidden charges. While FundRazr takes 5% plus card fees and Fundly charges transaction fees, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause. Plus, you get complete fundraising tools, not just basic crowdfunding.
Yes! Unlike FundRazr and Fundly that focus only on crowdfunding, Zeffy offers ticketing, memberships, online stores, auctions, and raffles - all at zero cost. You can run your entire fundraising operation from one platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and comprehensive resources at no cost. While FundRazr and Fundly limit support based on plan levels or charge extra, we believe every nonprofit deserves excellent help regardless of budget size.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript