FundRazr and Give A Hand help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
FundRazr VS Give A Hand
FundRazr takes 5% plus card fees, Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
FundRazr and Give A Hand only handle crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and online stores all in one place.
FundRazr and Give A Hand offer limited business hours support with response delays. Zeffy provides unlimited email support with real humans who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while FundRazr takes 5% plus processing fees and Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of donations, and donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on short-term campaigns, but nonprofits need year-round tools. Zeffy provides donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, auctions, and online stores without platform fees for sustainable growth.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees, while crowdfunding platforms like FundRazr charge 5% plus processing fees. You keep 100% of donations and get tools designed for ongoing donor relationships, not just one-time campaigns.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on short-term campaigns, Zeffy offers comprehensive nonprofit tools including donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, and online stores. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes. While crowdfunding platforms limit you to campaign-style fundraising, Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit including membership management, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and integrated donor communications for year-round engagement.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
