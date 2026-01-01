FundRazr and GiveSendGo help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you powerful crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
FundRazr VS GiveSendGo
💯
FundRazr takes 5% plus card fees and GiveSendGo charges 2.7% plus 30¢ per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🧰
FundRazr and GiveSendGo only handle crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, event ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one platform.
🤝
FundRazr offers limited support by plan level and GiveSendGo provides basic email help. Zeffy gives unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero platform fees, comprehensive fundraising tools (events, auctions, memberships), and donor management - all in one place. Crowdfunding platforms charge 5-7% in fees and lack the ongoing donor relationship tools nonprofits need.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - you keep 100% of donations. FundRazr takes 5% plus card fees, while GiveSendGo charges 2.7% plus 30¢ per gift. For a $10,000 campaign, you'd lose $500-700 to fees with them, but keep every dollar with Zeffy when donors leave a voluntary contribution.
Yes, Zeffy goes far beyond basic crowdfunding. You can run events, auctions, raffles, sell merchandise, manage memberships, and build lasting donor relationships - all with zero fees. Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns and lack these essential nonprofit tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. You get live chat, phone calls, and dedicated help without extra fees. Crowdfunding platforms offer limited support that varies by plan, leaving you stuck when you need help most.
Zeffy helps you build lasting relationships with comprehensive donor management and CRM tools. Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns and provide limited donor data. With Zeffy, you can track giving history, send newsletters, and nurture supporters year-round.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript