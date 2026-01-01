FundRazr and Schoolfundr both help schools run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your students and programs. Zeffy gives you the same crowdfunding tools plus event ticketing, donor management, and email follow-ups — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your school.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
FundRazr VS Schoolfundr
FundRazr charges 5% platform fees plus card fees, and Schoolfundr takes card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising budget goes to your mission.
FundRazr and Schoolfundr only handle basic donations, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms for events, raffles, and donor management. Zeffy includes everything you need.
FundRazr and Schoolfundr offer limited support with response delays. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed with every campaign.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero platform fees, comprehensive fundraising tools (donations, events, memberships, online store), and dedicated nonprofit support. FundRazr charges 5% platform fees plus card fees, eating into your donations.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission. FundRazr takes 5% plus card fees, while Schoolfundr charges card fees on every gift. With Zeffy, 100% of donations go to your cause.
Yes. Unlike single-purpose crowdfunding platforms, Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit toolkit: donation forms, event ticketing, membership management, online store, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM. You get everything in one platform instead of juggling multiple tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. You get live chat, phone support, and dedicated training. FundRazr and Schoolfundr offer limited support with response times that vary by plan level.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for one-time campaigns. Zeffy is designed for year-round nonprofit operations with donor CRM, recurring donations, event management, and membership tools. You build lasting relationships, not just single campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
