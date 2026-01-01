FundRazr VS Whydonate

Whydonate

<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="emailfeatures"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_email.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Crowdfunding Platforms Features</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Campaign Builder</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Social Sharing & Link Generator</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Fundraising Goal Tracker</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-peer fundraising</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text">Information not available</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Upload Videos & Photos</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Custom Donor Communications</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Donation Dedication Options</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

<div class="comparetable"><div class="div-block-440"><div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"><div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_pricing.svg"alt=""><div class="comparecategorytitle">Pricing</div></div><div class="column2 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">5%</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">platform fee + card fees per gift</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-header"><div class="rich-text_table is-header"><p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">N/A</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="rich-text_table is-header">No pricing information available</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Processing fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">2.9% + $0.30</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">per transaction (charged by PayPal/Stripe; nonprofits may qualify for reduced rates)</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">€0.35</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Pricing varies by currency and payment method</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Platform fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0%</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Pricing varies by plan</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">0%</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Platform fee</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Monthly fees</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$0</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">no monthly, yearly, or hidden fees</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">$0</p><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">No monthly fees</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Value for money</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">4.8</p></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><p class="rich-text_table big-text">5.0</p></div></div></div></div></div>

<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8d5b26894c6e329782874_Features.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Features</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.8/5</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Strong peer-to-peer fundraising, but setup takes time and fees add up quickly for small nonprofits.</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.0/5</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Simple donation campaigns with social sharing, but limited tools mean you'll need external software for most features.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Donations</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">FundRazr offers donation collection with a 2.9% + $0.30 fee per transaction, plus additional platform fees that can add up quickly for small nonprofits</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Whydonate supports donation campaigns with customizable pages, recurring donations, and social sharing features for crowdfunding efforts.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Ticketing</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No dedicated event ticketing system - you'd need to integrate with third-party platforms or handle ticket sales through basic donation forms</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Whydonate doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets and manage event attendance.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Peer-to-Peer Fundraising</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Strong peer-to-peer fundraising with team pages and social sharing tools, though setup can be complex for smaller organizations</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Whydonate offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools, allowing supporters to create their own campaigns and raise funds on behalf of your organization.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Auctions</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No auction functionality available - you'd need to use external auction platforms and manually integrate donation tracking</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Whydonate doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Raffles</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Limited raffle functionality - mainly supports basic prize draws through their general fundraising tools without specialized raffle management</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Whydonate doesn't have built-in raffle management. You'd need external tools to handle ticket sales, winner selection, and prize distribution.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Online store</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No built-in online store capabilities - you'll need separate e-commerce solutions to sell merchandise or products for your cause</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Whydonate doesn't include e-commerce functionality. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Memberships</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Limited membership features - mainly supports one-time campaign donations rather than ongoing membership management</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">WhyDonate focuses on one-time donations and doesn't offer built-in membership management tools for recurring supporters</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Donor Management/CRM</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Simple donor list with basic contact info - limited relationship tracking and engagement history features</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic donor data collection with limited relationship management features and no advanced segmentation options</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Emails & Newsletter</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Basic email updates to campaign supporters, but lacks advanced segmentation and donor communication tools</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">No built-in email marketing tools - you'll need to export donor data and use separate software for newsletters</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Payment Processing</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional platform fees, reducing funds available for your cause</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus additional fees for international donations and currency conversion</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <!-- HEADER ROW --> <div class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"> <img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8de3026f5d3875f3329a3_BigIcons.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Payment methods</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Credit cards and digital wallets only</p> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="rich-text_table is-header">Credit cards and digital wallets only</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- CREDIT CARD --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Credit Card Payments</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Supported - Accepts major credit cards through secure payment processing for donations</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees ranging from 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- APPLE PAY & GOOGLE PAY --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Apple Pay & Google Pay</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Supported - Offers mobile wallet payment options for donor convenience</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Supported - Offers Apple Pay and Google Pay for faster donor checkout experience</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- ACH / BANK TRANSFERS --> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">ACH / Bank Transfers</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - FundRazr focuses on credit card processing for crowdfunding campaigns</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - Whydonate focuses on credit card and digital wallet payments only</p> </div> </div> </div> <!-- TAP TO PAY (END ROW) --> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Tap to Pay App</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - FundRazr is an online crowdfunding platform without in-person payment capabilities</p></div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"> <img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""> <p class="table_text">Not supported - Whydonate operates as web-based platform without mobile tap-to-pay functionality</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>

<div class="comparetable"> <div class="div-block-440"> <div id="pricing"class="tablerow is-header"> <div class="column1 is-header"><img loading="lazy"src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8df20d98a80f025f7cb0f_BigIcons.svg"alt=""> <div class="comparecategorytitle">Customer Support</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.8/5</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-header"> <div class="rich-text_table is-header"> <p class="rich-text_table is-header big-text">4.0/5</p> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Unlimited Support</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">FundRazr offers limited support tiers based on subscription level, not unlimited access</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Whydonate does not offer unlimited support - responses depend on plan level and inquiry complexity</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">FundRazr provides phone support during standard business hours for premium users</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Whydonate does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for most users</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">FundRazr offers occasional training sessions and educational webinars for campaign creators</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Whydonate provides occasional webinars and educational sessions for fundraising best practices</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">FundRazr maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs for campaign setup</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Whydonate maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and guides for campaign setup and management</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Whydonate offers email support through their contact form and help desk system</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Whydonate offers email support through their contact form and help desk system</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support access depends on plan — phone help limited to premium users only</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Email-only support with no phone option — response times vary by plan level</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>