FundRazr and YouCaring (now part of GoFundMe) help nonprofits raise money online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you powerful crowdfunding tools, donation forms, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar donated stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
FundRazr VS YouCaring
FundRazr charges 5% platform fees plus card processing, while YouCaring takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
FundRazr and YouCaring focus on basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, ticketing, and donor management in one platform.
FundRazr offers limited email support and YouCaring provides delayed responses. Zeffy gives you unlimited phone and email support at no extra cost.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not crowdfunding. You get comprehensive fundraising tools including events, memberships, and donor management with zero platform fees. Crowdfunding platforms charge 5%+ fees and lack the ongoing donor relationship tools nonprofits need.
FundRazr charges 5% platform fees plus card processing fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution. This means more of your donations stay with your cause instead of going to fees.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on one-time campaigns, Zeffy offers event ticketing, membership management, online stores, auctions, and donor CRM. You get everything needed to build lasting donor relationships and diversify your fundraising.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone support during business hours at no extra cost. FundRazr limits phone support to premium users and charges fees on top of support costs. You get better help without paying more.
Crowdfunding platforms like FundRazr are built for short-term campaigns, not sustainable nonprofit growth. Zeffy offers donor management, event ticketing, memberships, and auctions with zero platform fees so you can build lasting relationships and diversify revenue streams.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
