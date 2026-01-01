FundScrip helps Canadian nonprofits raise funds through gift card purchases, while TotalGiving serves UK charities with online donation pages. Both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Fund Scrip VS Totalgiving
💰
FundScrip takes 2.5% per gift card and Totalgiving charges processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
FundScrip only handles gift cards and Totalgiving lacks auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy gives you donations, events, raffles, and more in one platform.
🎧
FundScrip and Totalgiving limit support to business hours with delays. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat whenever you need help.
Zeffy processes all types of donations with zero fees, while FundScrip charges 2.5% on gift card purchases and limits you to gift card fundraising only. With Zeffy, you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy offers unlimited support and zero fees on all donations, while Totalgiving limits support to business hours with delays during peak times. Zeffy also includes event ticketing, online stores, and auctions at no cost.
Yes, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and membership management all in one platform with zero fees. FundScrip only does gift cards, and Totalgiving requires separate software for most features.
Zeffy accepts all donation types with zero fees, while FundScrip only does gift cards and charges 2.5% per purchase. You get direct donations, event tickets, and online stores all in one platform.
Zeffy gives you everything you need without fees or limits. Unlike platforms that only handle basic donations, you get auctions, raffles, memberships, and unlimited support at no cost.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript