Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations Recurring/Monthly Donations
Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts
Custom Forms Builder Custom Forms Builder
Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience
Embeddable donation forms Embeddable donation forms
Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing

Pricing
Processing fees: 1.4% + 20p - Payment provider fees are paid directly to the provider; amounts vary by payment method
Platform fees: 0% - TotalGiving charges no platform fees
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees

Features
Rating: 3/5 – Specialized gift card platform. Requires separate tools for donations, email, and donor management. Rating: 2.5/5 – Donation-focused but fragmented. Needs external software for ticketing, auctions, and advanced CRM. Donations: Limited to gift card purchases - supporters buy gift cards from retailers, with a percentage going to your cause (FundScrip) | Totalgiving focuses on donation processing with basic forms and recurring giving options, though with limited customization for smaller nonprofits.
Ticketing: Not available - no event ticketing or registration capabilities through the gift card platform (FundScrip) | Totalgiving doesn't offer event ticketing functionality. You'd need separate ticketing software to manage event registration and sales.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Basic sharing tools - supporters can share gift card campaigns but limited peer-to-peer fundraising features (FundScrip) | Totalgiving offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, allowing supporters to create personal fundraising pages for your organization.
Auctions: Not available - FundScrip focuses on gift card fundraising rather than auction functionality | Totalgiving doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidding and donor follow-up.
Raffles: Not available - platform designed specifically for gift card fundraising, not raffle management (FundScrip) | Totalgiving doesn't support raffle management. You'd need external raffle software and manual processes to track ticket sales and winners.
Online store: Gift card marketplace only - sells cards from major retailers but no custom merchandise or product sales (FundScrip) | Totalgiving doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products for your cause.
Memberships: FundScrip doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits. | Totalgiving offers basic membership management with recurring payment options, but lacks advanced member engagement tools and automated renewal reminders that nonprofits need.
Donor Management/CRM: Basic supporter tracking through gift card purchases. Limited donor relationship management compared to full CRM features. (FundScrip) | Provides donor profiles and giving history tracking, but CRM features are basic compared to specialized nonprofit platforms. Limited reporting and donor analytics capabilities. (Totalgiving)
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'd need to export supporter data and use separate email software for communications. (FundScrip) | Limited email capabilities focused mainly on donation receipts and basic thank-you messages. No advanced segmentation or campaign management tools for donor communication. (Totalgiving)
Payment Processing: FundScrip focuses on gift card fundraising rather than direct donations. Limited payment options for traditional fundraising campaigns. | FundScrip focuses on gift card fundraising rather than direct donations. Limited payment options for traditional fundraising campaigns.

Payment methods: Gift card purchases only, no direct payments (FundScrip) | Corporate giving focus, no payment processing (Totalgiving)
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - FundScrip uses gift card purchases from retailers, not direct credit card processing | Not supported - Totalgiving is a corporate giving platform, not a payment processor for nonprofits
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - FundScrip operates through gift card purchases, not mobile payment processing | Not supported - Totalgiving doesn't offer direct payment processing for digital wallets
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - FundScrip operates through gift card purchases, not direct payment processing | Not supported - Totalgiving focuses on corporate giving programs, not direct payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - FundScrip operates through gift card purchases, not in-person payment processing | Not supported - Totalgiving specializes in corporate giving management, not in-person payment solutions

Customer Support Unlimited Support: FundScrip limits support to business hours and may have response delays during peak seasons | Totalgiving limits support to business hours and may have response time delays during peak periods
Phone Support / Office Hours: FundScrip offers phone support during standard business hours for account managers | Totalgiving offers phone support during standard business hours for urgent technical issues
Webinars: FundScrip offers occasional training webinars for fundraising coordinators and administrators | Totalgiving provides occasional training webinars for platform features and fundraising best practices
Help Center: FundScrip maintains a help center with setup guides and frequently asked questions | Totalgiving maintains a help center with articles, FAQs, and setup guides for common platform tasks
Email: FundScrip provides email support during business hours for technical questions and account setup | Totalgiving offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Email and phone support during business hours with response delays during peak seasons (FundScrip) | Business hours phone and email support with potential delays during peak fundraising periods (Totalgiving)