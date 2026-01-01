WeFund4U

Pricing

Processing fees
2.5%
Credit Card (Visa/Mastercard): of order total deducted from donations; EFT: Free; Online Bill Payment: Free; Wire Transfer: $14.00 (Groups only); Cheque via BMO in-branch deposit: Up to $2 per deposit (Groups only); Returned/Rejected Payments: $20.00

2.9% + $0.30
per transaction

Platform fees
N/A
No platform fees

N/A
5%

Monthly fees
$0
No monthly fees

$0/month
No monthly fees

Value for money
N/A

4.6/5

Features

Donations
No direct donation processing - focuses on gift card fundraising instead

WeFund4U processes online donations with basic customization options, though their fee structure and donor management features are limited.

Ticketing
No event ticketing or registration capabilities

WeFund4U doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets for your nonprofit events.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer options through gift card sharing campaigns

WeFund4U offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization and supporter engagement features.

Auctions
No auction features available

WeFund4U doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software to run silent or live auctions for your nonprofit.

Raffles
No raffle or contest management tools

WeFund4U doesn't include raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need additional tools to run raffles and manage ticket sales.

Online store
Gift card marketplace with major retailers, earning percentage back for your cause

WeFund4U lacks e-commerce capabilities. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.

Memberships
FundScrip doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.

WeFund4U doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track member renewals and benefits.

Donor Management/CRM
Basic supporter tracking through gift card purchases. Limited donor relationship management and engagement tracking capabilities.

Basic donor tracking with limited customization. No advanced segmentation or donor journey mapping capabilities.

Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need third-party software to communicate with supporters and promote fundraising campaigns.

No built-in email marketing tools. You'd need to export donor data and use separate mailing software for newsletters.

Payment Processing
FundScrip focuses on gift card fundraising rather than direct donations. Limited payment options for traditional fundraising campaigns.

FundScrip focuses on gift card fundraising rather than direct donations. Limited payment options for traditional fundraising campaigns.

Payment methods

Gift card purchases only, no direct payments

Credit cards only, no digital wallets or ACH

Credit Card Payments
Not supported - FundScrip uses gift card fundraising model, not credit card payment processing

Supported - Accepts major credit cards for campaign donations with processing fees

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Not supported - FundScrip focuses on gift card purchases rather than digital wallet payments

Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card processing methods

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - FundScrip operates through gift card purchases, not direct payment processing

Not supported - WeFund4U focuses on crowdfunding campaigns, not direct bank transfers

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - FundScrip operates through gift card fundraising, not in-person payment processing

Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale capabilities for in-person fundraising

Customer Support

N/A

N/A Unlimited Support
FundScrip limits support to business hours with response times of 24-48 hours

WeFund4U provides standard support during business hours with response time limits

Phone Support / Office Hours FundScrip offers phone support during standard business hours for urgent account issues

WeFund4U offers phone support during standard business hours for urgent issues

Webinars FundScrip provides occasional training webinars for fundraising coordinators and administrators

WeFund4U offers periodic training webinars to help nonprofits learn platform features

Help Center
FundScrip maintains a help center with setup guides and frequently asked questions

WeFund4U maintains a help center with articles and guides for common questions

Email
FundScrip offers email support during business hours for account questions and technical issues

WeFund4U provides email support for user inquiries and technical assistance Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Email and phone support during business hours with 24-48 hour response times for account questions Standard business hours support with phone access for urgent issues and response time limits