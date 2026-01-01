Funraisin and Tiltify help you run peer-to-peer campaigns, but they charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you P2P fundraising tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Funraisin VS Tiltify
Funraisin takes $120/month plus 5% of donations, while Tiltify cuts 5% from every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your walk-a-thon or challenge campaign keeps every dollar for your mission.
Funraisin and Tiltify limit you to basic peer-to-peer campaigns. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and donor management so you can run complete fundraising programs without juggling multiple platforms.
Funraisin and Tiltify restrict support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live training webinars, and phone calls during office hours for every nonprofit at no extra cost.
Zeffy is completely free for peer-to-peer campaigns. While Funraisin charges $120/month plus 5% fees and Tiltify takes 5% of every donation, you keep 100% of what you raise with Zeffy. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes. Unlike Funraisin and Tiltify that only handle P2P campaigns, Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, online stores, auctions, and raffles. You get everything in one place without needing multiple tools or paying extra fees for each feature.
Zeffy offers 100% free peer-to-peer fundraising with no platform fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. While Funraisin charges $120/month plus 5% fees and Tiltify takes 5% of every donation, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar raised. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Unlike Funraisin and Tiltify that focus only on peer-to-peer campaigns, Zeffy includes donation forms, event ticketing, online stores, auctions, and raffles in one platform. You won't need multiple tools or integrations. Everything works together seamlessly to support your entire fundraising strategy.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and phone support during business hours at no cost. While Funraisin and Tiltify limit support based on plan tiers, we believe every nonprofit deserves excellent help regardless of budget. Our team understands the unique challenges small nonprofits face.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
