GalaBid and BetterWorld help you run raffles and auctions, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you raffle tools, auction management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar from your fundraiser stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Galabid VS BetterWorld
💰
Galabid and Betterworld take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
🔗
Galabid limits you to auctions and raffles, while Betterworld only does raffles. Zeffy handles raffles, donations, events, and memberships without switching platforms.
🛟
Galabid and Betterworld offer limited business-hours support. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed with your fundraising.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with no platform fees, unlike raffle platforms that charge 5% plus card fees. You keep every dollar raised while getting raffles, donations, events, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one place.
Raffle platforms charge 5% platform fees plus card processing fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission.
Yes! While raffle platforms focus only on raffles, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising toolkit including donations, events, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and online stores - all with zero fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat help whenever you need it, not just during business hours. Plus, you get dedicated onboarding and training resources to maximize your fundraising success.
With Zeffy, you never outgrow your platform. Start with raffles, then add donations, events, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns as your nonprofit grows - all with zero fees and no need to switch platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
