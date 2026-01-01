Galabid and RallyUp both offer raffle and auction tools, but they charge platform fees that reduce your fundraising totals. Zeffy gives you everything you need to run successful raffles, auctions, and donation campaigns with zero fees — so every dollar raised goes directly to your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
Galabid takes 5% plus card fees, and RallyUp charges up to 6.9% plus fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps every dollar for your mission.
⚙️
Galabid and RallyUp focus on complex auction features you don't need. Zeffy gives you simple raffle tools that work right away, without overwhelming setup or training.
🤝
Galabid and RallyUp limit support by plan level and charge extra for phone help. Zeffy includes unlimited email support and phone calls during office hours for everyone.
Zeffy charges zero fees on raffle ticket sales, while Galabid takes 5% plus card fees from every winning bid. Your supporters can leave voluntary contributions to help cover costs, but 100% of raffle proceeds go directly to your cause.
RallyUp charges up to 6.9% plus card fees and tips on raffle sales. Zeffy operates completely fee-free for nonprofits, meaning more money stays with your organization. You get the same raffle tools without losing revenue to platform fees.
Yes, Zeffy offers donation pages, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and online stores - all at zero cost. Unlike raffle-focused platforms, you get a complete fundraising solution without switching between multiple fee-charging tools.
Unlike Galabid and RallyUp that charge 5-6.9% plus card fees on every raffle ticket sold, Zeffy operates completely fee-free. Your supporters can leave voluntary contributions, but 100% of raffle proceeds go to your cause.
Yes, Zeffy combines raffles with donation pages, event tickets, peer-to-peer campaigns, and online stores in one platform. You won't need multiple fee-charging tools or lose money switching between different raffle-only platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
