Easy Upload of Auction Items
Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live) Mobile & Online Bidding (Silent + Live)
Automatic Automatic Payment/Checkout for Winners
Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking Real‑Time Outbid Notifications & Bid Tracking
Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing Custom Branding & Auction Page Sharing
Reporting & Exportable Winner/Payment Data
In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout) In‑Person Event Support (QR codes, on‑site bidding, checkout)

Pricing

GalaBid: 5% + card fees on winning bids
SchoolAuction.net: 3% Card fees + cut on winning bids

Processing fees
GalaBid: N/A - Payments powered by Stripe. GalaBid does not mark up Stripe fees. Option to pass on Stripe fees to participants. Registered nonprofits may be eligible for discounted Stripe rates.
SchoolAuction.net: 3% + $0.30 per transaction (credit card processing) for Acorn and Essentials plans. Plus and Professional plans: You can use your own credit card processor via supported gateways.

Platform fees
GalaBid: $0 - Starting at no platform fee for FREE plan; PRO plan: 4.9% fee; FLAT FEE plan: US$1,250 upfront instead of platform fees.
SchoolAuction.net: 3% Performance Fee (platform fee) for Acorn plan. Essentials, Plus, and Professional plans have $0 platform fees.

Monthly fees
GalaBid: $0
SchoolAuction.net: $0 - No monthly fees. Pricing is per-event or per-year depending on plan.

Value for money
GalaBid: 4.7
SchoolAuction.net: 4.7

Features

GalaBid: 5.0/5 - Auction-focused with processing fees that reduce your net proceeds
SchoolAuction.net: 4.6/5 - School auction specialist, but limited to bidding events only

Donations
GalaBid: Limited donation features - primarily focused on auction events rather than ongoing donation campaigns
SchoolAuction.net: SchoolAuction.net doesn't offer standalone donation functionality - their platform focuses specifically on auction-based fundraising rather than general donation collection.

Ticketing
GalaBid: Event ticketing available for auction events, though with processing fees that reduce your net proceeds
SchoolAuction.net: SchoolAuction.net doesn't provide event ticketing features - SchoolAuction.net doesn't provide event ticketing features - their platform focuses on auction item bidding rather than event admission management.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
GalaBid: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools - supporters can't create their own fundraising pages
SchoolAuction.net: SchoolAuction.net doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising campaigns - their focus is on centralized auction events managed by the organization.

Auctions
GalaBid: Galabid offers auction management with bidding tools, but charges processing fees that eat into your fundraising proceeds
SchoolAuction.net: SchoolAuction.net offers online auction hosting with bidding management, item cataloging, and payment processing specifically designed for school fundraising events.

Raffles
GalaBid: Raffle functionality available within auction events, but limited customization options
SchoolAuction.net: SchoolAuction.net doesn't offer raffle functionality - SchoolAuction.net doesn't offer raffle functionality - their platform specializes in auction-style bidding rather than raffle ticket sales and drawings.

Online store
GalaBid: Basic item sales functionality within auction events, but lacks standalone online store capabilities
SchoolAuction.net: SchoolAuction.net doesn't offer general online store capabilities - their platform is designed specifically for auction item sales rather than regular merchandise.

Memberships
GalaBid: Galabid focuses on auction events rather than ongoing membership management. Galabid focuses on auction events rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for tracking member relationships beyond auction participation.
SchoolAuction.net: Not available - SchoolAuction.net focuses solely on auction events and doesn't offer membership management features

Donor Management/CRM
GalaBid: Tracks bidder information and auction history. Tracks bidder information and auction history. Basic donor profiles but lacks comprehensive relationship management tools for year-round engagement.
SchoolAuction.net: Limited bidder contact information storage, but lacks full donor relationship management and tracking capabilities

Emails & Newsletter
GalaBid: Basic email capabilities for auction announcements and bidder communications. Basic email capabilities for auction announcements and bidder communications. Limited segmentation and automation compared to dedicated email platforms.
SchoolAuction.net: Basic email notifications to bidders during auctions, but no comprehensive newsletter or ongoing communication tools

Payment Processing
GalaBid: Processes auction payments with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). Processes auction payments with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). Additional payment gateway fees may apply depending on your setup.
SchoolAuction.net: Processes auction payments with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). Additional payment gateway fees may apply depending on your setup. Processes auction payments with standard credit card fees (2.9% + 30¢). Additional payment gateway fees may apply depending on your setup.

Payment methods

GalaBid: Credit cards and digital wallets only
SchoolAuction.net: Credit cards only, no mobile wallets

Credit Card Payments
GalaBid: Supported - Accept all major credit cards for auction bids and donations
SchoolAuction.net: Supported - Accepts major credit cards through integrated payment processing for auction bidding

Apple Pay & Google Pay
GalaBid: Supported - Mobile-friendly bidding with digital wallet options
SchoolAuction.net: Not supported - Limited to traditional credit card processing without mobile wallet integration

ACH / Bank Transfers
GalaBid: Not supported - Galabid focuses on auction bidding and card payments only
SchoolAuction.net: Not supported - SchoolAuction.net focuses on auction management without direct ACH payment processing

Tap to Pay App
GalaBid: Not supported - Galabid is web-based auction platform without tap-to-pay features
SchoolAuction.net: Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available for in-person auction events

Customer Support

GalaBid: 5.0/5
SchoolAuction.net: 4.6/5

Unlimited Support
GalaBid: Galabid does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited to business hours and specific support tiers</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SchoolAuction.net limits support to business hours only</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Phone Support / Office Hours</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Galabid provides phone support during standard business hours (9 AM - 5 PM EST) for premium plan users</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SchoolAuction.net offers phone support during standard business hours</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Galabid provides occasional training webinars and product demos for auction setup and management</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SchoolAuction.net offers occasional training webinars for auction setup</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Galabid maintains a basic help center with articles covering auction setup, bidding processes, and troubleshooting</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SchoolAuction.net has a basic help center with setup guides</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow is-white"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Email</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Galabid offers email support during business hours with response times typically within 24-48 hours</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">SchoolAuction.net provides email support during business hours</p></div></div></div></div><div class="tablerow endrow"><div class="column1 is-compare"><div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div></div><div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Email and phone support during business hours with 24-48hr response times for auction-focused guidance</p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img><p class="table_text">Business hours email and phone support designed for school auction organizers, not nonprofits</p></div></div></div></div></div></div>