Give A Hand and GiveSendGo help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give A Hand VS GiveSendGo
💯
Give A Hand and GiveSendGo charge 2.9% + 30¢ on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so more money goes directly to your mission.
🧰
Give A Hand and GiveSendGo focus only on crowdfunding. Zeffy offers donations, raffles, events, memberships, and online stores all in one platform.
🤝
Give A Hand and GiveSendGo offer basic campaign updates. Zeffy provides donor management, email templates, and automated thank-you sequences.
Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit fundraising solution with zero fees, while crowdfunding platforms charge 2.7-2.9% plus 30¢ per donation. You keep 100% of donations and get tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Zeffy provides comprehensive donor relationship tracking and CRM tools to build lasting supporter relationships. Crowdfunding platforms only collect basic contact info during campaigns, making it harder to nurture donors beyond one-time gifts.
Yes, Zeffy supports event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and membership management all in one platform. Crowdfunding platforms focus only on donation campaigns, requiring you to use multiple tools for different fundraising activities.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so you keep 100% of what supporters give. Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift, while GiveSendGo takes 2.7% + 30¢. On a $1,000 donation, you'd lose $59 with crowdfunding platforms but keep it all with Zeffy.
Crowdfunding platforms work for one-time campaigns, but Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy year-round. You get donor management, event ticketing, online stores, and membership tools all in one place without switching between multiple platforms.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript